'Dangerous' Blackpool driver jailed for 5 months after knocking down police officer in hit and run getaway

A man who knocked down a police officer and drove off after being stopped has been jailed.

Darren Wilson, 40, from Blackpool, has been sentenced to 5 months in prison and handed an 18 month driving ban for multiple offences, including perverting the course of justice and dangerous driving. Pic: Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police said Wilson had obtained a lost/stolen driving licence and committed numerous driving offences using false details from the driving licence.

On one occasion, when being stopped by police in Blackpool, an officer became suspicious over the details Wilson was giving.

According to police, Wilson panicked and drove off, knocking the officer down.

The officer was not injured, but following an investigation by Lancashire Police, Wilson was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and perverting the court of justice.