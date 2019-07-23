Crossbow death trial: Welsh man appears in court charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Have your say

A Welsh man has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after a 74 year old man was killed with a crossbow.

Gavin Jones, 36, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

Gerald Corrigan was a former lecturer at the Blackpool College of Art.

Mr Jones is accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by committing arson to destroy a Land Rover Discovery vehicle.

Gerald ‘Gerry' Corrigan, 74, formerly a lecturer at the Blackpool College of Art, was shot outside his home near South Stack Road in a remote part of Holyhead, Anglesey, at about 12.35am on April 19 as he adjusted his satellite dish.

The bolt passed through his upper body, narrowly missing his heart, and his right arm.

He died in hospital from his injuries three weeks later, on May 11, with his family by his side.

North Wales Police initially arrested Jones alongside three other people - including Terence Michael Whall, 38, from Bryngwran, who has been charged with murdering Mr Corrigan and is due to stand trial early next year.

Mr Jones was remanded in custody and is due before Caernarfon Crown Court on 27 August.