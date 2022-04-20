Crime in Blackpool at pre-pandemic levels and will be tackled like 'infectious disease'

Overall the number of crimes committed in Blackpool in 2021 rose by 13 per cent compared with 2020 when the UK was in lockdown, with increases in violence, sex attacks and booze-related offences.

The figures are included in the new Blackpool Community Safety Plan which sets out priorities up until 2025.

These include initiatives to reduce the number of sexual offences and rape, the category which saw the biggest percentage increase in 2021 compared to 2020 - up 37 per cent.

The Blackpool Community Safety Plan has been updated

However residential burglaries are down by 15 per cent, and drug offences down by 10 per cent.

The report, which will go before the council's executive on April 25, says tackling social inequalities including deprivation is key to reducing all crime rates in Blackpool, and a ‘public health’ approach will be taken.

It says: "A ‘public health approach’ treats violence like an infectious disease and involves using scientific evidence to identify what causes violence and find interventions that work to prevent it spreading.

"Preventing rather than reacting to serious violence has both human and economic benefits for individuals, families, communities, services and society as a whole.”

Coun Neal Brookes

It adds: "Therefore, we will be implementing early interventions to prevent people from becoming involved in violent crime."

In his introduction to the report, Coun Neal Brookes, cabinet member for enforcement and public safety, says: "Despite a lot of good work in the last three years and Blackpool remaining a safe place to live and visit, certain crime categories are still higher than the Lancashire and national average, and therefore the partnership will be supporting the development of interventions aimed at reducing these crime categories."

"The partnership is aware that some of the areas experiencing high levels of crime are some of the most deprived areas in the country.

"Therefore the partnership is aware that working with those addressing poor education, unemployment, poor housing and poor health is paramount in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as drug and alcohol misuse."

Priorities include –

Drugs, alcohol and mental health - begging, residential burglary, anti-social behaviour and the reduction of re-offending.

Serious organised crime - modern day slavery, human trafficking, illicit trade and drugs with harm.

Vulnerabilities - violent crime, child criminal and sexual exploitation, sexual offences and rape, domestic abuse, hate crime and anti-social behaviour.

Road safety – co-ordinated by highways teams.

Crime overview

All crime - There were 23,077 crimes recorded in Blackpool between January and December 2021, an increase of 13 per cent on the previous 12 months, compared to a nine per cent increase across Lancashire as a whole.

However Covid restrictions during 2020 and part of 2021 "caused crime to reduce to few opportunities." But the report adds "crime levels appeared to return back to pre-pandemic levels as of June 2021".

The biggest increase was seen in sexual offences and rape, with 902 incidents recorded, up 37 per cent compared to 2020. However some offences could be historical. Rapes increased by 45 per cent, and sexual offences on children under the age of 16 increased by 25 per cent. By comparison, Lancashire recorded a 26 per cent increase in sexual offences and a 33 per cent increase in rapes.

Alcohol related crime in Blackpool in 2021 increased by 28 per cent compared to 2020, domestic abuse by 14 per cent, violence against the person by 21 per cent and hate crime by 21 per cent.

There were 714 residential burglaries recorded in Blackpool in 2021, a decrease of 15 per cent.

Lancashire as a whole saw a decrease of 12 per cent.

Drug offences decreased by 10 per cent, with possession of drugs down by eight per cent.