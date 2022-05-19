COURT NEWS: Here are some of the latest cases heard by Blackpool Magistrates

Derek McDonald, 32, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, is accused of the offence in July last year on Osborne Road .

Blackpool Magistrates remanded him until his trial on June 8.

A man has been sent for Crown Court trial accused of causing the death by dangerous driving if one of his best friends.

Andrew Smalley, 22, of Harbour Lane, Warton, is alleged to have been the driver of a Transit ban which crashed in June 2021 into a waterfilled ditch on Lodge Lane, Warton .

Nineteen-year-old Ashley Donald, who played football for Warton F,C was one of several passengers .

He died from drowning in the tragedy.

Smalley was bailed until his appearance at Preston Crown Court on June 15.

He is also charged with driving without a licence and without insurance.

A group of men alleged to have operated illegal racket involving speeding offences have made their first court appearances.

Eight are accused of perverting the course of justice over a two year period.

They included father and son Christopher Astin, 61, of Kipling Court and Christen Astin, 34, of Sherborne Road.

They are accused of committing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice by providing motorists who have been caught speeding with false names and addresses and subsequently using the false names to admit offences allowing the original offenders to cheat prosecution.

The others accused are charged with allowing their details to be used.

Their cases were sent by magistrates to Preston. crown Court where they will appear on June 15.

A man targeted the Booths supermarket in Lytham for his sustained campaign of shoplifting.

Clinton Flynn, 44, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, admitted offences of theft from the Haven Road store in March this year in which bottles of spirits worth a total of £3,800 were stolen .

He also admitted two thefts of handbags from TK Max in Blackpool valued at £500.

He was remanded in custody pending the preparation of pre sentence reports.

A Blackpool man admitted foolishly driving after taking drugs .

When Steven Tindall was pulled up on Central Drive a police drug swipe revealed cannabis and cocaine in his system.

Tindall, 43, of Ash Street, Blackpool, admitted two drug drive offences.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and must pay £239 in fines and costs .