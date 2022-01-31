Police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Cleveleys Avenue at around 7pm on Wednesday (January 26).

Officers initially said two men were hospitalised with "minor facial injuries," but later confirmed a man and woman had been sprayed with a "corrosive substance".

They suffered "eye injuries" and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Temp Det Chief Insp Steve Ryder, of Lancashire Police, said "This was a shocking and violent targeted attack and such violence will not be tolerated.

"Detectives are continuing with their investigation to identify the suspects and bring them to justice."

A vehicle was also set on fire in nearby Stockdove Way following the attack - an incident which detectives believed was connected.

"I understand incidents such as this can be frightening for the community and want to reassure everyone that we are committed to keeping people safe," Temp Det Chief Insp Steve Ryder added.

"You will notice extra police patrols in the area and if you have any concerns, please approach them and speak with them."

"I believe this was a targeted attack and as such an isolated incident. I do not believe there is a threat to the wider public."

Officers appealed to anyone who had CCTV or doorbell footage of the area to get in touch.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, "particularly two men in dark clothing who may have arrived in vehicles," were also encouraged to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1232 of January 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contact anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.