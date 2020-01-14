Conwoman known as 'Batgirl' on the run from police after string of frauds across Lancashire

A notorious conwoman is on the run from police after a series of alleged frauds in Lancashire.



Nicknamed Batgirl because of a tattoo on her arm – Pauline Flett, 33, is wanted by police in Scotland after a series of alleged frauds across Lancashire and her home country.

The convicted fraudster is well-known to police in Scotland, after previously being arrested for a string of fraud offences committed between 2003 and 2016.

Flett had been one of Scotland’s most wanted fraudsters before she was finally caught in 2016 after handing herself into a police station in Blackpool.

Flett said she gave herself up so 'bounty hunters' could not claim a £2,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to her capture.

Prior to her arrest in Lancashire, the fraudster had taunted the authorities – and had even shamelessly posted a selfie picture with an unsuspecting police officer on social media.

Pauline Flett, 34, who is nicknamed Batgirl because of a tattoo on her arm, is wanted by police following a number of alleged frauds in Scotland and Lancashire. Pic: Police Scotland

But the con artist is again wanted by the Scottish police force after a string of alleged frauds across Lancashire and Scotland.

Police said she is known to use a number of aliases, including the names Reid and Campbell.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are today issuing an image of a woman we wish to trace following a number of alleged frauds in Scotland and in the Lancashire area of England and Wales.



"Pauline Flett, 34, who uses a number of different aliases, is described as white, 5’6” medium build, blue eyes, pierced ears, tattoo on left arm of a bat on a heart (now possibly full sleeve tattoo).



"Anyone who knows her whereabouts or who may have information that will assist officers in tracing her is asked to contact the Divisional Violence Reduction Unit, London Road Police Office, on 101.

"Please quote incident number 1784 when calling."

READ MORE: HMP Kirkham fugitive captured after 3 months on the run



Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment on the alleged offences committed in Lancashire, but the force said Police Scotland is leading the investigation.