Convicted heroin and cocaine dealer absconds from HMP Kirkham

A convicted drug dealer has absconded from HMP Kirkham.

Connor Troy McKevitt, 25, from Liverpool, absconded from the prison on Sunday (January 26).

McKevitt, who also goes by the name Conor, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court in November 2016 for being involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

He is described as white, 5’6” tall, of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The convicted drug dealer speaks with a Liverpool accent and has links to Lancashire and Merseyside.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information about where he might be, is advised not to approach him, and to email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring 101, quoting log number LC-20200126-1348.