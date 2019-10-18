Convicted drug dealer captured after 5 weeks on the run from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

An escaped prisoner has been captured after more than a month on the run from HMP Kirkham.

Lewis Aspinwall, 24, formerly of Marmion Road, Aigburth, Liverpool, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Tuesday, September 10.

Police issued an appeal to help trace the convicted drug dealer, but he managed to evade arrest for more than a month.

Aspinwall had been sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to supply a controlled drug, Class A, at Liverpool Crown Court in September 2017.

Police had warned the public not to approach him and had urged anyone with sightings to call 999 immediately.

READ MORE: Drugs criminal on the run after walking out of Lancashire prison

He was finally arrested in Merseyside on Sunday (October 13).