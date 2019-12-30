Convicted burglar Stephen Ford caught five weeks after absconding from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

Wanted prison absconder Stephen Ford has been arrested after five weeks on the run.



Stephen Ford and Daniel Plaice absconded from HMP Kirkham at around 6pm on Sunday, November 24.

Ford, 41, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court in 2018 to three years and six months in prison for burglary and dangerous driving.

Plaice, 40, was jailed for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court in 2018 for attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article and burglary.

Plaice was arrested in the Middlesbrough area on Monday, December 2, but Ford remained on the run.

Stephen Ford (Pictured) was caught five weeks after absconding from HMP Kirkham. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Four weeks after Plaice was arrested, Ford was located in the Middlesborough area and arrested.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "You may remember that towards the end of November we asked for your help to find Stephen Ford, 41, from Stockton-on-Tees who we believe absconded from HMP Kirkham.

"He's since been found in Middlesborough and arrested.

"Thanks to everyone who responded to our appeal."