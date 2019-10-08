Convicted Blackpool paedophile evading police after being ordered back to prison

Have your say

A convicted paedophile is wanted by police after being ordered back to prison.



Ryan Tyson Murrayland is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements and is on recall to prison for breaching his bail conditions.

The 30-year-old is originally from Manchester but has links to Blackpool, where he previously lived in Mereside.

Murrayland was jailed in 2015 for sexual activity with a child.

He is described as being 5ft 8inches tall and of proportionate build. He has blue eyes and short blonde hair.

READ MORE: Convicted drug dealer climbs over fence and flees Kirkham prison

DS Angela Grey of West’s Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders team, said: "Have you seen Ryan Tyson Murrayland?

"If you have seen Murrayland or have any information about where he might be, please call us immediately.

"I would also urge Ryan, if he sees this, to contact us."

Anyone with information should call Lancashire Police on 01253 604019, or failing that, 101.