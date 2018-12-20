Concerns over deteriorating empty shop in Fleetwood after £3m cannabis farm find

Concerns have again been raised about a deteriorating empty shop building in Fleetwood town centre which was found to be the scene of a huge £3m cannabis farm last week.

Once the most prestigious shop premises on Lord Street, it has now become the town centre’s biggest eyesore with boarded up windows and cracked panes.

In the 1980s there was a M&S store there and two years ago it was home to the Store Twenty One chain.

But earlier this year a rusty sign crashed to the pavement and could have injured pedestrians walking below.

Last week police uncovered around 1,700 plants, with an estimated street value of more than £3m, and arrest were made.

Coun Terry Rogers, who represents Pharos ward on Fleetwood Town Council, said: “I hope this latest incident can prove a catalyst in getting this eyesore tidied up and sorted out once and for all.

“This building is a health and safety hazard and also brings our town centre down.

“While some people are trying hard to improve our town centre, this building is a disgrace.

“I intend to make representationis to Wyre Council about what can be done to make the owner sort this out.”

Police were called at 4.20pm last Friday following reports that the drugs set up had been found.

After the drugs find, police detained two teenage men, both believed to be from Vietnam, at the scene, and they were arrested, but were later identified as victims of modern slavery and released into safe accommodation.