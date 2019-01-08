Concerns for 71-year-old woman missing in Blackpool

Concerns were raised about a missing pensioner in Blackpool and police were appealing to hotel owners to assist them with their search.

Margaret Lee, 71, was last seen in Preston on December 20 and was described as a white female, 5ft 5ins tall with white hair. She wears a brace on her right arm and left leg, and may be using a red mobility walker. She is also known as Maureen.

PCSO Tom Cowell of Blackpool Police said: “She is believed to be staying in a hotel/B&B within the Blackpool area and we’d appeal to anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting log 529 of January 4.

“If anyone using this name or who matches the description is currently staying with you or has stayed with you since December 20 please contact us.”