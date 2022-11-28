News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Concern growing for missing Blackpool girl, 16, who was last seen four days ago

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 16-year-old girl from Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 7:17pm

Ellie Preston was last seen at around 2.15pm on Thursday, November 24.

The 16-year-old has previously been located in the Talbot Road area and may have associates in Dickson Road, police said.

Hide Ad
Read More
Woman arrested for drink driving and child neglect after speeding on the M55 wit...
Concerns are growing for missing 16-year-old Ellie Preston who is from the Blackpool area (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Most Popular

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and blue trainers. She was also carrying a shoulder bag.

If anyone has any information about where Ellie’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1346 of November 24.