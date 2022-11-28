Concern growing for missing Blackpool girl, 16, who was last seen four days ago
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 16-year-old girl from Blackpool.
28th Nov 2022, 7:17pm
Ellie Preston was last seen at around 2.15pm on Thursday, November 24.
The 16-year-old has previously been located in the Talbot Road area and may have associates in Dickson Road, police said.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and blue trainers. She was also carrying a shoulder bag.
If anyone has any information about where Ellie’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1346 of November 24.