Concern for missing 50-year-old man from St Annes

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man from St Annes.

Officers are searching for Jonathan Cudworth after the 50-year-old failed to return to his home in St Andrews Road South yesterday (Tuesday, March 5).

Jonathan Cudworth, 50, was last seen at his home in St Andrews Road South, St Annes at about 9.30am on Tuesday, March 5th.

Jonathan was last seen at his home at about 9.30am on Tuesday. He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, bald and tanned.

He was last seen wearing dark brown Chelsea-style boots and a black jacket.

Sgt Dan Whittaker, of West Police, said: “We are concerned about Jonathan and would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch. I would also urge Jonathan himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 0973 of March 5.