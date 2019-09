Have your say

Concern is growing for a missing 16-year-old girl from Blackpool.

Lillie Gray was reported missing after disappearing from her home in the Blackpool area on Thursday, September 26.

Please be advised that this is a filtered picture of Lillie Gray, 16, who is missing from her home in Blackpool

Police are now appealing to the public for information on her whereabouts.

Contact police on 101 or online, quoting investigation reference 04\170298\19 with any information.