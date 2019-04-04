Cleveleys youth tackled by armed police and arrested for carrying 8-inch knife in Blackpool

A 17-year-old boy from Cleveleys has been arrested for carrying a knife and resisting arrest in Blackpool town centre.



The teenager, who can not be named for legal reasons, was arrested at around 7pm on Tuesday (April 2) following a stop and search in Central Promenade.

Police seized this knife from a 17-year-old boy during a stop and search on the Promenade in Blackpool on Tuesday, April 2.

PC Garratt of Lancashire Police said: "This arrest took place following a stop search after intelligence was provided to a PCSO by a member of the public that a male matching this description was carrying a machete.

"A PC attended the scene, where the male was identified and stop searched.

"Following a struggle, the knife was located and seized by officers.

"The arrest was made on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and for resisting a constable in the execution of their duties."

The teenager had refused to cooperate with officers and had to be tackled to the ground by armed police outside The Coral Island amusement centre.

But after a brief struggle, officers found an eight-inch knife (pictured) concealed in his waistband.

The youth has been charged with the above offences and was remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April, 3.

He was bailed to appear at Blackpool Youth Court by Blackpool magistrates and must live at his given address as a condition of his bail

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "Knife crime is on the increase around the UK - and we are taking steps to prevent and deter crime within Blackpool.

"Carrying a knife does not make you safer. Carrying a knife increases the risk to yourself and those around you.

"Any offenders found in possession of knives or other offensive weapons will be charged and prosecuted.

"Over the coming weeks, PCSOs will be going into schools to educate children around knife crime, while officers will be on high visibility foot patrol throughout Blackpool town centre."