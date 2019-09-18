Class A drugs and crossbow seized in dramatic dawn raids across Fleetwood

Class A drugs, imitation firearms, and a crossbow were seized in dawn raids across the town, police said.



More than 100 officers from across Lancashire were involved in Operation Bellis - a crackdown on two of Fleetwood's biggest rival drug gangs.

Police arrested seven men in the raids.

At one address, specialist officers used an angle grinder to cut through a steel-reinforced front door at a penthouse flat in Mount Road.

The force executed warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act at homes in Poulton Road, Rowntree Avenue, Adelaide Street, Albany Road, and Heathfield Road in Fleetwood, as well as a separate raid in Douglas Avenue, Stalmine.

In total, seven men were arrested, and police recovered is believed to be Class A and Class B drugs, cash, imitation firearms and a crossbow seized.

PD Zeus was on standby outside a house in Poulton Road.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw called the operation a success, and said that despite cuts, "this acts as a reassurance to the public in Fleetwood and across Lancashire that the police are ready and able to make sure criminals are held to account.



"Crime does not pay here and across Lancashire."

Mr Grunshaw will be holding a "Talk About Policing" public meeting at the North Euston Hotel this evening, from 7pm to 9pm.

Four men, aged 22, 26, 27, and 52 - all from Fleetwood - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 24 year old man from Fleetwood, and a 27 year old man from Stalmine were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, burglary and conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Officers arrested a man at a house in Poulton Road, Fleetwood.

And a 26-year-old man from Fleetwood arrested on suspicion conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life and burglary.

Det Ch Insp Eric Halford, who coordinated Operation Bellis, said: “This morning’s raids are part of our on-going commitment to taking drugs off our streets.

“The activities of drug dealers can have a dramatic effect on our communities.

"It can ruin lives, fuel other crime, such as burglary and robbery, and can instil fear in our neighbourhoods and we are determined to tackle that.

“Residents have raised concerns about drug-dealing in Fleetwood and we have listened to those concerns and taken action against those believed to be responsible.

“We need the public to continue to work with us to help us tackle drug crime by informing us of any suspicious activity.”

"We hope by doing this activity," he added, "not only will we disrupt and deal with those involved in the activity, we can warn and educate young people about the consequences of becoming involved.



“It’s also really key that as part of this work, communities feel stronger and more empowered to do what they can to prevent serious organised crime from becoming the community norm.



“Local people are a vital source of intelligence and they need to help us to keep them safe by telling us what they know and turning rumour into hard evidence.

"New technology and legislation can help us protect people to come forward who otherwise would have been too frightened to so it’s important that people know they can trust us when they have something to tell us.”

Any information can be passed to police via 101 or anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.