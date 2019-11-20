Chorley man wanted by police after breaching restraining order

Have your say

A 29-year-old Chorley man is wanted by police after breaching a restraining order.

Daniel Evans, 29, is wanted in connection with breaching a restraining order and breaching a court order on Sunday, October 27.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Police said Evans could have travelled to the Blackpool and Birmingham areas.

PC Andrew Holder, of Chorley Police, said: "Evans is wanted by police and we want to find him as soon as possible.

"We would urge anyone who knows where he is to come forward immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 5046@lancashire.pnn.police.uk