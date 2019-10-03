Chorley M61 drug driving crash left man and woman seriously injured - now Blackpool Mercedes driver admits offences

A motorist who left a car driver with a bleed on the brain after causing his car to flip has admitted a string of motoring offences.

The scene on the M61



Nathan Price, 28, of Common Edge Road, Blackpool, crashed into the back of a vehicle, causing it to flip, as he weaved in and out of traffic on the southbound M61 near junction 9.



The collision, at 10.30am on April 14, saw the motorway closed for seven hours as emergency crews assisted the victims.

The other motorist suffered a fractured skull, bleed on the brain, four broken ribs, and a broken arm which required a metal plate inserted.

He also had a broken finger, ligament ruptures, and was left with tilted vision and hearing problems.

The woman, who was a rear seat passenger, suffered a fractured spine, bruising to her shoulders and hips, and needed a temporary catheter.



Price appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court where he admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug driving and driving without insurance.



He had seven times the legally permitted amount of a cocaine derivative in his body when he caused the crash.



The prosecutor said: “ The defendant has been driving in a dangerous manner, swerving in and out of traffic and exceeding the speed limit.”



His case was committed to the Crown Court for a date to be arranged to tie up with other motoring matters before Bolton Crown Court.

