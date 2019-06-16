Children's play park deliberately set on fire in second vandal attack in one week

A children's slide and rubber flooring at a Grange Park play area were set on fire last night in what police say was an arson attack.

A group of children were spotted on the play area outside Grange Park Children's Centre, on Dingle Avenue, at 9.15pm yesterday.

Picture by Nicola Shaw

A short time later, Blackpool police and firefighters attended reports of an arson in the area.

A police spokesman said: "The rubber flooring and a wooden part of a slide have been deliberately set on fire. Earlier in the week someone also ripped the metal gate off its hinges. We are aware that this is not the only recent incident where children have been setting fires in the Grange Park area.

"The play area will not be usable until the damage has been repaired, which will have a huge impact on the children and families who visit the centre. Not only that, but at a time where funds are already tight, it will cost a significant amount to make the repairs."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 8524 ROBERTS by emailing 8524@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with the log reference LC-20190615-1508.