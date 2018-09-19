Child heard in car on secret audio recording as alleged drug dealing activity takes in Blackpool

Secret surveillance played to jurors shows how a young child was present in a car as two defendants allegedly discussed drug dealing activity in the resort.

The youngster was heard in the background as Jessica Lang, 21, of Elgin Place, Grange Park, travelled in the vehicle with partner Scott Le Drew.

Lang and her co-defendants: boxer Jack Arnfield, 29, of Ribby Road, Kirkham; Blu Leahy, 24, of Powell Avenue, Blackpool; Daniel Mahon, 25, of Shadow Grove, Blackpool; Joshua Shaw, of Henson Avenue, Blackpool; Ashley Bucher, 22, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, and Joseph Murphy, 28, of Percy Street, Fleetwood, were allegedly involved in a drugs conspiracy overseen by her brothers, Antony and Bradley Gill, and assisted by Le Drew.

The latter three have admitted their roles, but Lang and her co-defendants deny conspiracy to supply cocaine and she denies conspiring to supply cannabis.

During a police probe, Lang and Le Drew were recorded on a device planted in Le Drew's car last summer.

Prosecutors say the resulting overheard conversations, played as clips to the jury, prove the pair were involved in the drug dealing conspiracy with others.

In one Le Drew is heard receiving a call from a man who has already admitted drugs charges, while Lang is present.

He is heard saying: "Is there any chance I can see you today for some paper?' - a term police claim refers to money.

Police say another clip highlights a call from co-defendant Joshua Shaw to Le Drew.

There is talk about 'getting more dough' and Le Drew refers to something arriving at tea time.

Prosecuting, Martin Reid said ANPR around that time had shown a van alleged to be involved in the activities travelling from Liverpool towards Blackpool, with a further hit showing the same vehicle travelling back down the M6 later that evening.

(proceeding)