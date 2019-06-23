Child falls through roof of swimming pool in St Helens

Merseyside Police say they are at Parr Swimming Baths this evening after a child fell through the roof.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are currently attending to an incident at Parr Swimming Baths in St Helens this evening, Sunday, 23 June.

Parr Swimming Baths (Photo: Google)

"At around 6.20pm, emergency services were called to the premises following reports that three youths had been seen on the roof before one of them, a 12-year old boy, fell through.

"He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition where his injuries will be assessed. Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 822 or @CrimestoppersUK."