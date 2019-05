Ahead of the last episode of Channel 5's new documentary into the mystery, which airs tonight, here is a breakdown of the key events in the timeline of the tragedy.

1. November 1, 2003 - Charlene goes missing Karen Downes sees her 14 year old daughter, Charlene, for the last timein Blackpool town centre at 6:45pm. Police release CCTV images of Charlene and a friend walking on Bank Hey Street earlier that day.

2. 2007 - The arrests Police arrest two men, who weretakeaway business partners, for the murder of Charlene and the disposal of her body.

3. May 2007 - The trial One of the men is tried atPreston Crown Courtfor murdering Charlene, and the other is tried fordisposing of her body "in kebabs". The jury failsto reach a verdict and a retrial is scheduled.

4. 2008 - The retrial collapses The prosecution's case collapses because of concerns about how evidence was gathered by the police. The men are acquitted and awarded a reported sum of 300,000 each for false imprisonment. Several officers are disciplined.

