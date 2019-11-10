CCTV plea after high value tools and trailer stolen in Wyre

Expensive tools were loaded onto a stolen trailer and taken from a property in Over Wyre.

Police are appealing for information following the high value theft in Out Rawcliffe, which was reported on Saturday (November 9).

It is believed the trailer, similar to the one pictured above, may have the company name CNR Engineering on the side.

A police spokesman said: "Between 6pm on November 8 and 6am on November 9, a 14ft Williams trailer was stolen from an address at Out Rawcliffe.

"The trailer was used to remove a quantity of high value tools and we are keen to trace any witnesses that may have seen this trailer being towed away or been offered the trailer or tools for sale.

"If you have any information or CCTV footage that you believe may assist please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 277 of November 9.