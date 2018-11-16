CCTV image of meat cleaver robber released

Have your say

A woman who robbed a Blackpool shop with a meat cleaver has been captured on camera.

The woman entered the store brandishing a meat cleaver and demanded staff hand over money from the tills.

CCTV image of suspect in armed robbery at Dickson Road shop

Footage from the store's security cameras has now been released, clearly showing the suspect as she entered this morning.

Police were called around 7am following reports of an armed robbery at the Spar store in Dickson Road.

The woman, who is known to the store's staff, made no effort to hide her identity.

A young male accomplice, believed to be in his teens, guarded the door of the store and prevented another customer from raising the alarm.

The pair made off from the scene and the meat cleaver was later recovered in the back yard of a neighbouring property.

No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives are appealing for information and are particularly keen to speak to the woman, pictured, in connection with the robbery.

Det Insp Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a Blackpool shop.

“We would like to speak to this woman and are keen for anyone with information to come forward.

“This is an extremely serious offence and we want to find the people responsible as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0239 of November 16.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.