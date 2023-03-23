The video shows a man aggressively and repeatedly throwing a brick at the window of a rock music merchendise store, at around 1:17am on Monday 20 March, 2023.

When the toughened glass pane didn’t break, the determined vandal started bashing it with his elbow – before switching back to the brick.

Neil Twiss, owner of Renegade, said: “He spent five minutes trying to smash his way in. It just felt vile even watching the CCTV – the anger in this guy was just unbelievable."

"I was physically shaking...it’s racing through my head at night”

The business owner then said he spent ‘three hours on 101 trying to get through’ to report the incident. He eventually submitted the footage online, but told Blackpool Gazette that the police have not been out to visit to hear how it’s affecting him.

"I was physically shaking. The night I got home, all I was doing was constantly checking my CCTV cameras. It’s racing through my head at night.”

Neil opened his shop last year, after retiring as global head of data centres for HSBC. But the vandals are making him think of ‘moving online’.

“I do this because I love rock music. I have a good clientelle and a lot of people know this as a safe space, but there’s always hassle. Every day there’s something, the kids with the black masks causing riot.”

“There’s absolutely zero deterrent”

Shop owners on Topping street have reported ‘bins kicked into the street’, shoplifting, verbal abuse, open drug dealing and prostitution.

Neil added: “I’ve have my sign thrown in front of a bus. They whizz past on scooters aiming at people. I never see any police as a visual deterrent. It’s just got worse and worse.”

Tower Fisheries, also on Topping Street, was targeted by vandals the previous week, when the owners had to replace a broken window.

Although Neil has insurance, he said the £250 excess means they are unlikely to pay out.

"It’s tough enough at this time of year, so that’s more money I’ve got to find. Meanwhile, even if he gets caught it’ll be a slapped wrist. There’s absolutely zero deterrent.”

What are Blackpool Police doing about crime in the town centre?

Ch Insp Chris Barton, of the Blackpool Local Policing Team, said: “We take the safety and security of Blackpool businesses seriously and won’t stand for criminality which threatens hard-working business owners’ livelihoods.

“Our teams work closely with all members of Blackpool Community Safety Partnership, Blackpool Town Centre BID, local businesses and other groups to keep those working and visiting Blackpool town centre safe. Initiatives such as Pubwatch, Shopwatch and street wardens have also been put in place, plus there is ongoing investment to upgrade the CCTV throughout Blackpool. These all help us identify issues and tackle crime and disorder throughout the centre.