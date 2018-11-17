CCTV footage of wanted man released in connection to a 'number of burglaries in Kirkham'

Have your say

Lancashire Police have released footage of a man they want to speak to in relation to a number of burglary reports in Kirkham.

A number of burglaries in Kirkham town centre were reported to police yesterday - with charity boxes targeted by trespassers.

Police want to speak to this man

Subsequently, CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incidents has been released.

The footage shows a man with dark hair in a large puffer coat behind a shop counter.

PS Lee Malliband from Lancashire Police said: "On Friday November 16 we received a number of burglary reports to business premises around Kirkham town centre, a number of which had charity boxes targeted.

"As a result of our investigation we are keen to identify the male in the attached footage who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious overnight on Thursday November 15 to Friday November 16, please contact the officer in case 3377@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk or our Neighbourhood inbox Kirkham.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."

Alternatively you can report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.