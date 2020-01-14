CCTV appeal after thief steals charity boxes from shop in Layton

Have your say

A number of charity boxes have been stolen from a shop in Layton.



The charity boxes were stolen from the counter of a shop in Westcliffe Drive shortly after 11am on Monday, January 13.

Police want to speak to this woman, who was captured on CCTV, after the theft of charity boxes from a shop in Westcliffe Drive, Layton on Monday, January 13

Lancashire Police said it would like to speak to a woman (pictured) in connection with the thefts.

PC Carruthers, of Blackpool Police, said: "We would like to speak to the female captured in the CCTV about the theft of charity boxes from a shop in Layton on Monday, January 13.

"If you can identify the female or have any information, please email 54@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0562 of January 13.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.