CCTV appeal after man slashed in Blackpool bar

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man was slashed with a knife inside a Blackpool bar, say police.

Officers were called to the Walkabout bar on Queen Street at around 1.50am on Friday September 22.

Police would like to speak to this man

Police say an 18-year-old local man was grabbed and slashed across the back after he was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation his attacker.

Police would now like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV in connection with their investigation.

DC Matt Hodgson from Blackpool CID said: “We are really keen to speak to the man pictured as part of our investigation.

“If you recognise him, please contact us at your earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information can call police on 01253 604157 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting log 0070 of September 22..

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.