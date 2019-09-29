CAUGHT: Dangerous killer who fled Kirkham prison is arrested in Blackpool

A killer who went on the run in Blackpool has been apprehended following a three-day manhunt.

Hughie Scanlon, who was jailed for life in 1997 for the manslaughter of an elderly actor, was arrested in the resort today, three days after absconding from HMP Kirkham on Thursday morning.

The 64-year-old had been serving a life sentence for stabbing to death Albert Morris, 71, who was found dead at his flat in Covent Garden, London.

Police had warned members of the public not to approach the convicted killer, as he was 'a dangerous individual' who posed a particular risk to men.

A spokesman said: "Police have arrested prison absconder Hughie Scanlon.

"Scanlon, 64, who absconded from HMP Kirkham on Thursday, was arrested in Blackpool. Police would like to thank everyone who helped with our appeals."