Caroline Flack mobbed outside court ahead of assault hearing

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was mobbed by photographers as she arrived at court accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton

Flack is accused of an assault on Mr Burton and appeared at the north London court on Monday morning.

The Love Island presenter was arrested and charged with assault by beating on December 13.

Flack appeared at the north London court wearing a black coat, scarf and boots and was escorted into court by police.

She will face a short hearing this morning after she was arrested and charged on December 13.

Her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, arrived at court earlier wearing a navy parka with a fur hood lining.

Appearing in front of District Judge Julia Newton, Flack walked past the packed public gallery accompanied by a police officer and a member of her legal team.

Flack wiped her eyes as she sat down before confirming her details.

The court gallery was full of observers and supporters, including Mr Burton.

