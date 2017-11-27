‘Career burglar’ in cell after three-strike rule

A drug addict who has spent 33 years breaking into people’s homes has been described as a “career burglar” by a judge.

Peter Rady, 48, has been locked up for another three-and-a-half years after admitting burgling a hotel in Blackpool while on licence from prison.

Preston Crown Court heard he was a drug addict with 23 house burglaries among the many crimes on his record.

Rady, of Moore Street, Blackpool, was caught after a fingerprint was found on a jewellery box in the Highbury Hotel, Shaw Road, Blackpool, following a break in on October 15.

Prosecuting, David Clarke, said the hotel owner had found £92 of jewellery had been stolen from the living quarters of the hotel including a set of rosary beads that were of “extremely sentimental value”.

Victim Mr Boyd Clark had left the hotel locked at 11am and when he returned at 2pm he found the door kicked in.

His laptop was missing from the lounge. He found it in his bedroom but then discovered the jewellery had gone.

The rosary beads were later found in Rady’s home, but he claimed they were his mother’s.

Defending, Paul Robinson said he had a long-standing drug addiction and felt he hadn’t had enough help from the authorities.

Judge Philip Parry said: “The aggravating feature is you can properly be described as a career burglar. From 1999 you’ve committed all sorts of crimes. It’s an appalling record of dishonesty.

Due to his record, laws known as a “three-strike rule” mean Rady had to be given a minimum of three years in jail.