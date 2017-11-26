Car valeting firm boss caught with cocaine in bar

The boss of a car valeting business caught taking drugs at a Fleetwood nightspot was found with bags of cocaine.

Jordan Bainbridge, 25, of Harris Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

He was fined £150 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said doorstaff at Ma Kelly’s caught Bainbridge taking drugs on April 7 in the early hours.

He was asked to empty his pockets and had three small bags of cocaine on him.

Brainbridge had three previous convictions for drug offences.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said at the time of the offence Bainbridge was suffering a turbulent time.

He had been falsely accused of domestic violence and as a result could not see his son for three months.