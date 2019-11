Have your say

Police and fire experts are investigating a blaze which badly damaged a car in Warton last night.

Crews from Wesham attended the fire on Wrea Brook Lane at around 9.40pm and found the vehicle well alight.

Firefighters put out the blaze using a hose reel and a dry powder extinguisher.

A spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is now under investigation alongside colleagues from the police."