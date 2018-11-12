Car driver ‘accidentally crashed into police car’ in Layton after being stopped

Two men were arrested after a car crashed into “up to six parked vehicles” in Central Drive, Blackpool, police said.

A 48-year-old man from the resort was held on suspicion of drug driving, while a 45-year-old man, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug.

The Ford Focus was seen by police in Talbot Road after the crash, at around 1pm on Sunday, before being stopped in Westcliffe Drive, Layton, “using tactics to prevent a pursuit”, police said.

“While getting out the driver stood on the accelerator ... and crashed into us,” a Twitter post added.