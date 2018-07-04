Calls for action to tackle online child images as pensioner is sentenced over haul of more than 700 indecent pictures

A charity is calling on government and internet chiefs to act to prevent indecent images involving children from being published online.

It came after a Blackpool pensioner admitted distributing and possessing pictures of children.

Martin Brennan, of Chaucer Guest House, High Street, Blackpool, had pleaded guilty to distributing the pictures via his mobile phone.

The 67-year-old also admitted possessing 768 indecent images of children with 15 of them class A images - the highest level of depravity in law.

The offences took place between September 2016 and January last year at Leicestershire and elsewhere.

Judge Simon Medland QC imposed a 30 day rehabilitation activity and ordered Brennan to attend a sex offender's programme for three years.

He was also give a five year sexual harm prevention order and must sign the sex offender's register for five years.

An NSPCC spokesperson today said: “By downloading and distributing child abuse images, Brennan is fuelling this horrific industry.

"Behind every picture is a child who has suffered appalling harm.

“To help stop this sickening crime, the NSPCC is calling on tech giants, government and law enforcement agencies to do more to prevent such content from being published in the first place and to try to remove this material as soon as possible when it is published on the internet.”

The same concerns were shared in the Annual Assessment of Policing in England and Wales by Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabularies which was published this week.

The report says: "There is a handful of very large companies with a highly dominant influence over how the internet is used. In too many respects, their record is poor and their reputation tarnished. The steps they take to make sure their services cannot be abused by terrorists, paedophiles and organised criminals are inadequate; the commitment they show and their willingness to be held to account are questionable.

"It should come as no surprise if this leads to the establishment and ever-tightening of internet regulation, to compel responsible and proportionate actions which these companies could voluntarily take today.

"There are already examples of private firms developing technology with the express intent of making it impossible for law enforcement agencies to intercept communications, or gain access to devices containing relevant information.

"Protecting personal data and communications from eavesdroppers is a legitimate concern. But there are very few legitimate reasons in democratic countries to prevent properly-operated law enforcement agencies, with appropriate judicial oversight, from getting access to communications and other data.

"The wide availability of impenetrable end-to-end encryption services has made life easier for terrorists, paedophiles and organised criminals, and harder for law enforcement."

Anyone concerned about indecent images or the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC helpline for advice on 0808 800 500.