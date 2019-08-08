Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers supporters behind fight on train between Preston and Blackburn

Have your say

Police are appealing for more information following a fight on a train between two Lancashire railway stations.

The incident, which took place at 8pm on Saturday (July 27), saw a large group of men thrown off a train at Blackburn railway station.

The incident happened on the Northern 7.21pm service from Blackpool North to York

It is believed they were involved in a fight on the train between Preston railway station and Blackburn.

A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: "A large of number of men, suspected to have been involved in the fight, were ejected from the service at Blackburn.

"It is believed to have involved fans from Burnley and Blackburn football clubs."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 547 of July 27.