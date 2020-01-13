Burglars steal 30 hunting knives from a Thornton home

Have your say

The theft of 30 hunting knives from a home in Thornton is being investigated by police.



Officers were called to a home in Ivy Gardens, off Bourne Road, after a burglary was reported in the early hours of Friday morning (January 10).

The burglary happened in Ivy Gardens, Thornton at around 4am on Friday, January 10. Pic: Google

Two men dressed in dark clothing forced their way into the home shortly before 4am, where they stole 30 hunting knives.

The thieves also made off with a Macbook Air laptop, a tablet and several bottles of whiskey.

Police are asking residents in the cul-de-sac and neighbouring streets to check CCTV that might help its investigation.

A police notice posted to homes in the area reads: "On January 10, at around 4am, an address in Ivy Gardens was burgled during which thirty knives, a Macbook Air laptop, a tablet and bottles of whiskey were stolen.

Police are appealing to residents in Ivy Gardens, Thornton for CCTV footage after a burglary in the early hours of Friday (January 10)

"Two males wearing dark clothing were involved.

"We ask anybody with external CCTV to check their footage around this time, and to ring us on 101 should there be anything that may help us with our enquiries.

"Alternative, you can contact PC Melvin at 6545@@lancashire.pnn.police.uk"

A Lancashire Police spokesman added: "I can confirm we have received a report and it’s under investigation."