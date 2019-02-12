Burglar who cut himself during break-in tried to wash blood off with Pepsi

A burglar who cut himself breaking into a Pizza Hut returned to the scene of the crime to try to wash away the trail of blood with a bottle of Pepsi.

CCTV video images showed hooded William Trotter, 37, smash into the Sunderland restaurant, where he stole a till, leaving splashes of blood around the counter.

William Trotter, 37, of East Vines, Sunderland, who appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on February 4 to admit a charge of burglary at a Pizza Hut on St Luke's Terrace in Sunderland.

Minutes later he returned to the premises on St Luke's Terrace and crawled back in, to make a poor attempt to mop up the evidence, before trying to wash it away with Pepsi he found in a fridge, splashing it over the floor.

Detectives were called in hours after the break-in at about 5.30am on December 17, and quickly found blood splashes on a cardboard box which were DNA tested and found to match Trotter, who had got away with around £100 from the till.

Northumbria Police said he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on February 4 to admit a charge of burglary and he will be sentenced later.

When interviewed by police, Trotter, of East Vines, Sunderland, admitted the offence but refused to watch the CCTV, claiming: "It's just a waste of time, get on with it."

Detective Constable Stuart Havery, of Northumbria Police, said: "He broke into the business premises and made away with the till before attempting to wash away the evidence to make sure he was not punished for his actions.

"Unsurprisingly, the extent of his crime could not be hidden by a splash of Pepsi - and he'll now face the consequences of his selfish actions."