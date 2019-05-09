Burglar who absconded from HMP Kirkham is caught

Have your say

A burglar who walked out of Kirkham prison earlier this week has been caught following a police appeal.

Jack Walsh, 24, walked out of HMP Kirkham on Sunday May 5. He had been jailed for 32 months in 2018 for offences of burglary and theft.

Thomas Parkinson is still wanted

He was arrested in Manchester today, May 9.

He remains in police custody and will be returned to prison.

Convicted murderer Thomas Parkinson (pictured), 31, who absconded from HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, April 24, is still wanted by police.

Parkinson, formerly of Acacia Road, Preston, had been serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of a 23-year-old man at a house party in Preston in August 2006.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, and to call 999 immediately.