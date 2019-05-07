Burglar absconds from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A burglar who absconded from Kirkham prison two days ago has been urged by police to turn himself in.

Jack Walsh, 24, walked out of HMP Kirkham on Sunday May 5 and is now wanted.

He was jailed for 32 months in 2018 for offences of burglary and theft.

Wals is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair. He has links to Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We would urge anyone who knows where Walsh may be to contact us.

“Furthermore, we would encourage Walsh himself, if he sees this appeal, to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1388 of May 5.

Convicted murderer Thomas Parkinson, 31, who absconded from HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, April 24, is still wanted by police.

Parkinson, formerly of Acacia Road, Preston, had been serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of a 23-year-old man at a house party in Preston in August 2006.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, and to call 999 immediately.

