Bungling 5ft4in robber limped off with just a keyring after his 59-year-old victim fought back in the car park at Asda

Police are hunting a 5ft4in man who tried to rob a woman in the car park at Asda - but escaped with just a keyring.

The robber, who was also described as white, slim, and in his early 20s, limped off after his 59-year-old victim fought back.

He was wearing a dark hat, balaclava, and dark clothing, with Det Con Nicole Ryder-Jones from Lancashire Police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The man struck when the woman was sat in a Peugeot car outside Asda in Dock Street in Fleetwood at around 12.50am yesterday, police said.

He grabbed her arm and hair and pushed her against the seat, before trying to steal her purse, mobile phone and car keys.

But the force said he fled after the plucky motorist began 'defending herself'.

Det Con Ryder-Jones, of Lancashire Police, added: “If you saw what happened, or recognise the man described, please call police on 101 or email 4100@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference WD1708697.”