Bruno lends a hand to help replace Poppy Appeal cash stolen from pub

Boxing champion Frank Bruno is among the well-wishers whose generosity has left a pub landlord floored following the theft of a Poppy Appeal tin.

The Dickens pub in Cleveleys received worldwide attention after CCTV footage of shameless Nathan Beddow pinching the collection box went viral earlier this month.

And ex-heavyweight fighter Bruno, 55, gave a signed golden glove to help replace the cash Beddow was yesterday jailed for taking.

Publican Brian Jenkinson said: “It has been fantastic how people have pulled together.”

Two cheques – for £500 and £150 – have also been sent to the pub, the 52-year-old said, while people from as far away as Wigan have been visiting just to donate.

“People pull up in their cars and run inside to put a tenner in the box,” he added.

Household favourite Bruno, a former heavyweight champion, gave the glove after hearing of Beddow’s crime. It is now being auctioned off, with bidding at £250 yesterday.

Beddow, 20, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, became the subject of both national outrage and a police manhunt after cameras caught him sticking the Royal British Legion tub down the front of his trousers on Friday, November 3.

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard he emptied it of around £70 before dumping it in a nearby alleyway.

Later that day, he even returned to the pub for a drink with pals before the theft was noticed, the court was told.

Beddow was identified by a Facebook user after the CCTV footage went viral and police later appealed for the public’s help in finding him.

When officers finally caught up with him, Beddow told an officer: “All this for some poppy money.”

Prosecutor Pam Smith added: “When he was arrested, he was under the influence of some substance and was trying to goad the police officers. He was put in a police van and, on the way to the station, tried to put a cord round his neck after he slipped his handcuffs, but was halted by officers.”

Beddow later wrote a letter apologising for his actions, the court was told, but addressed it to the British Red Cross instead of the Royal British Legion.

Defending, Steven Townley said Beddow had received threats from the English Defence League and was scared.

He said: “He has moved to this area because that is where his two-year-old son lives. He has returned to taking Valium and cannabis and had taken 15 Valium before committing this offence.

“He has no recollection of doing it but accepts that it is him on CCTV.”

When bench chairman Janet Lee asked Beddow if he knew what the Poppy Appeal means, Beddow answered: “Yes. It’s for Army people. My aunt is in the Army.”

She told him: “This is a despicable offence. The Valium is no excuse. It’s a terrible thing you have done, and you accept the public perception of what you did.”

After pleading guilty, Beddow was sentenced to 12 weeks behind bars, to run alongside a nine-month term handed down because he was on licence for another offence at the time of the theft. He was recalled to prison, having been jailed last year for burgling the home of an 84-year-old disabled man in Hartlepool. He was ordered to pay the Royal British Legion £70, and court costs of £185.

Mr Jenkinson described him as “scum of the Earth”, and added: “This was the meanest of thefts, and he deserves to be publicly shamed.”