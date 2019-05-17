BREAKING: Blackpool paedophile who fled from police has been found

Have your say

A convicted paedophile from Blackpool has been arrested after going on the run.

Ryan Humpage, 22, absconded from a property in Lydia Street, Accrington, on May 8 and had failed to register his new address.

Police say that Humpage was arrested in Manchester today, Friday, May 17.

Officers thanked everyone who shared their earlier appeal.