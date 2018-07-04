BREAKING: Blackpool man found guilty of murdering flatmate

A widower has been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man.

Geoffrey Howard, 64, had denied killing George Crawley, 63 at the home they shared on Clinton Avenue in Blackpool on January 15.

Blood recovered from the bannister at the top of the stairs, skirting board at the bottom of the stairs,, the bottom step in the hallway, and the edge of a cabinet in the hallway had been found to belong to Mr Crawley.

The prosecution said Howard attacked him after the pair, in drink, had fallen out.

He said he had found his pal collpased at the bottom of the stairs, and that he had died in the garden after crawling outside to have a cigarette.

Scottish born Mr Crawley had suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, and limbs.

He had 15 separate fractures to 11 of his ribs and a fracture to his sternum which prosecutors argue are consistent with a punching, kicking or stamping assault.

He also had a fracture to his jaw that would have required ‘significant force’, facial injuries and a bleed on the brain.

The jury at Preston's Sessions House court returned a unanimous verdict of guilty.

Mr Justice Dove will sentence him tomorrow morning.

(proceeding)