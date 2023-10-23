The body of a man in his 20s has sadly been found on the beach in Blackpool.

Police were called to reports of a body being discovered on the beach near Queens Promenade shortly after 11.30am on Saturday (October 21).

Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be passed to the coroner. His family have been informed.

A spokersperson for the force said: "We were called at 11.33am on Saturday (October 21) to Queens Promenade, Bispham, to a report of a sudden death.

"Officers attended and very sadly the body of a man in his 20s was found on the beach.

"His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.