Body of man in his 20s found on Blackpool beach
Police were called to reports of a body being discovered on the beach near Queens Promenade shortly after 11.30am on Saturday (October 21).
Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be passed to the coroner. His family have been informed.
A spokersperson for the force said: "We were called at 11.33am on Saturday (October 21) to Queens Promenade, Bispham, to a report of a sudden death.
"Officers attended and very sadly the body of a man in his 20s was found on the beach.
"His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course."