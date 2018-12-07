Blackpool woman threw rocks at her ex’s vehicle

A mother-of-two who was annoyed by her former boyfriend’s behaviour drove while she was more than twice over the alcohol limit.

Melissa Marsh went to the address where her ex was living and when his new partner opened the door she threw rocks at her car cracking the windscreen.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Marsh, 23, of Claremont Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance and causing damage.

She was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £260 and ordered to pay £200 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Stephen Smith, told her: “This was a catastrophic turn of events - all through drink.”

Peter Manning, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had acted out of character and was ashamed of what happened.

The defence added that she had recently come out of an abusive relationship.