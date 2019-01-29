Blackpool woman rang 999 to ask for help with filling a bath, an uncomfortable mattress and a naughty cat

Have your say

A woman rang police because she was fed up filling her bath with a kettle a court heard.

Fifty-four-year old Jane Smith plagued the police and the ambulance service with bizarre pleas for their help.

She asked for help because she was worried about her cat’s behaviour and asked officers to attend her flat in Withnell Road, Blackpool to help her fill out forms.

She used the emergency “999” service to make the calls magistrates were told.

Smith admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order forbidding her to make such calls unless it was a real emergency situation.

The order had been put in place in 2017 for making similar nuisance calls including asking police to assist her because her mattress was uncomfortable.

Magistrates made her subject of a 12 month community order with ten days rehabilitation. She was also fined £50 and must pay £85 costs.