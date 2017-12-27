Blackpool woman punched friend in row over dog

Have your say

A woman lost her temper with a friend she had known for many years when her dog was let out.

Paula Hurren launched a vicious attack on the friend repeatedly punching her in the head.

After being handcuffed Hurren threw back her head hitting a woman police officer on the cheekbone causing her pain and blurring in her eye.

Hurren, 44, of Spencer Court, North Shore, denied assaulting the friend, assault on a police officer and possession of cannabis but was found guilty of the offences after a trial.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and put on a one week residence order.

Hurren was also ordered to pay compensation of £150 to the friend and £50 to the police officer plus £400 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Hurren and the friend were drinking at the friend’s home on January 17 after visiting a pub.

The friend let Hurren’s dog outsid. The friend described Hurren as flipping and saying: “You don’t ever do that again. You don’t put my dog out.”

Hurren then started punching the friend in front of the friend’s son and two grandchildren who were there.

The friend was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where a head wound was glued and had steri-strips put on to close it.

Police found cannabis in Hurren’s purse when she was searched.

She denied all the offences, saying the friend must have hit her head on the coffee table when she leaned over to stroke the dog.

Hurren had a number of previous convictions for violence, but had not been in trouble since 2011.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said: “Alcohol is a huge problem for her.”