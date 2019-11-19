Blackpool woman, 18, hospitalised after metal object is hurled at bus, smashing window and striking passenger

Have your say

An 18-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being struck by a metal object hurled at a bus in Blackpool - smashing a window and terrifying passengers.



The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with a cut to her head after the bus came under attack in Caunce Street at around 5.15pm on Saturday (November 16).

An 18-year-old female passenger was hospitalised with a deep cut to her head after being struck with a metal lock thrown through a bus window. Pic: Blackpool Transport

The Service 6 bus had been travelling along Caunce Street, close to the One Stop shop and towards Blackpool, when one of its near-side windows suddenly shattered.

A group of three people were caught on CCTV hurling the object at the bus as it passed.

A metal lock barrel, taken from a bus window, was recovered among the shattered glass inside the bus.

Blackpool Transport said the passenger suffered "significant bleeding" and had been "extremely shaken" by the incident.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "We had an incident on Saturday where vandals have thrown a lock barrel taken from a door at the window of one of our buses.

"The item smashed through the window and hit a passenger on board.

"The female passenger in question, who we believe was 18-years-old, has suffered a cut to her head just on her hairline above her ear which caused significant bleeding.

"She was taken to Blackpool Victoria to be looked at.

"The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Saturday, November 16, in Caunce Street, close to One Stop, as the Service 6 bus travelled along the road coming in to Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We had a report called in to us at 5.17pm on November 16 – report of criminal damage and assault after the barrel of a lock was thrown through a bus window, smashing the glass and injuring a woman passenger.

"No arrests at this stage."

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting incident log number 1060 of November 16.